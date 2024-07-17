52 nations condemn Russia’s UN “multilateral cooperation” meeting amid Ukraine war

52 countries signed a joint statement condemning a UN Security Council meeting held by Russia on 16 July. The event, chaired by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, was titled “Multilateral Cooperation for a more just, democratic and sustainable world order.”

Ukraine’s UN Ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, delivered a joint statement prior to the meeting on behalf of the signatory countries, including the United States. The statement accused Russia of attempting to divert attention from its invasion of Ukraine while falsely portraying itself as a defender of multilateral order.

The signatories denounced Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, North Korea’s military support to Moscow in violation of UN sanctions, and Iran’s past breaches of UN sanctions.

“The Russian Federation’s continued illegal actions and blatant hypocrisy undermine multilateral and international cooperation, demonstrate complete disregard for the UN Charter, Security Council resolutions and the global non-proliferation regime, exacerbate regional tensions, and endanger international peace and security,” the statement reads.

Lavrov used the meeting to call for peace in Ukraine on terms set by Russian President Putin, which Kyiv promptly rejected as tantamount to surrender.

In July 2024, Russia assumed its rotating chairmanship of the UN Security Council, amid ongoing criticism of its war against Ukraine.

