Ternopil industrial site struck; Ukraine intercepts most Russian drones and missiles during night attack

Last night, Russia launched missiles and drones at Ukraine. Air defenses intercepted 25/26 Shahed suicide drones, three missiles. A Ternopil industrial facility was hit, causing fire. Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Vinnytsia oblasts report interceptions.
byYuri Zoria
20/08/2024
2 minute read
ukrainian shahed-hunter mobile group ukraine's air command south shaheds air defense missiles
Ukrainian “Shahed-hunter” mobile group. Photo: Ukraine’s Air Command South.
In the early hours of 20 August, Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine using a combination of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones, according to Ukrainian Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk’s report on Telegram. The assault involved two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, one Iskander-K cruise missile, an unspecified number of Kh-59 guided air-launched missiles, and 26 Shahed-type one-way attack drones.

This attack is part of a pattern of regular assaults by Russian forces on Ukrainian regions using various weapons, including strike drones, missiles, guided bombs, and multiple rocket launcher systems. Ukrainian authorities and international organizations characterize these strikes on civilian infrastructure as war crimes committed by Russia, emphasizing their deliberate nature.

Oleshchuk reported that Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted 28 aerial targets, including one Iskander-K cruise missile, two Kh-59 guided air missiles, and 25 Shahed-131/136 attack drones. The interceptions occurred over Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Sumy, and Chernihiv oblasts.

The Kyiv City Military Administration stated that this was the 41st air raid alert for the capital since the beginning of August and the fifth missile attack on Kyiv this month. All missiles targeting Kyiv were reportedly destroyed on the approaches to the city, with no damage or casualties reported.

In Ternopil, a fuel tank was struck at an industrial facility during the attack, resulting in a fire. Local authorities and the Emergency Service reported that the fire was localized, but extinguishing efforts were ongoing as of 9:00. The Ternopil Regional State Administration advised residents to limit outdoor activities and keep windows closed due to potential air quality issues.

Smoke rising in Ternopil in the morning after the Russian air attack early on 20 August 2024. Photo: Suspilne Ternopil.

The Dnipropetrovsk Oblast reported attacks on the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts, according to Suspilne. In the Synelnykove district, Russian forces used a drone to target a settlement. In the Nikopol district, a kamikaze drone struck the district center, and artillery shells hit the Myrove community. One person was reported injured.

In the Vinnytsia Oblast, air defenses intercepted 10 out of 12 Russian drones that entered the region’s airspace, according to Natalia Zabolotna, First Deputy Head of the Regional Military Administration, as cited by Suspilne.

The Ukrainian Air Force said the Russian attack was launched from various locations, including Russia’s Voronezh, Bryansk, and Kursk oblasts, as well as occupied areas of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Shahed drones were launched from Russia’s Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Yeysk, and Kursk.

Ukrainian defense forces, including aviation, air defense missile troops, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare units, were involved in countering the aerial threats.

