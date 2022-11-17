Hungary wants to strengthen economic ties with sanctioned Iran – Hungarian FM

Hungary agreed with sanctioned Iran to start economic cooperation. Hungarian foreign minister Peter Szijjarto announced this on Facebook that Budapest allegedly wants to normalize the situation in the Middle East. Iranian economy minister Ehsan Khanduzi has already arrived in Hungary for a meeting of the general economic committee.

“There are many problems in the world, in recent days we have seen how easily conflicts can become unmanageable. The threat to global security can be reduced by ending as many conflicts as possible. If we could reintegrate Iran into the system of international cooperation, we could take a big step forward for the stability of the entire situation in the Middle East,” Szijjártó said.

He added that “the normalization of the situation should begin with economic cooperation.”

Iran continues to supply Russia with kamikaze drones, with the help of which the aggressor country strikes at the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine.