Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Hungarian OTP Bank sees 40% profit surge in Russia

The bank increased its Russian business in 2024, boosting profits despite growing pressure on European banks to reduce Moscow ties.
byYuri Zoria
07/03/2025
2 minute read
Photo: OTP Bank
Hungarian OTP Bank sees 40% profit surge in Russia

Hungary’s largest lender, OTP Bank, increased its business in Russia in 2024, recording a 40% surge in profits from its Russian unit despite growing pressure on European banks to reduce ties with Moscow.

Amid the ongoing Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 2,223 international companies remained in Russia, 1,367 were scaling down their operations, while 452 completed their exit as of December 2024, according to Kyiv Schools of Economics. Foreign business activities in Russia contribute to supporting Russia’s economy and its ability to wage war. Hungary under PM Viktor Orbán remained Russia’s strongest EU ally, regularly obstructing Ukraine-related initiatives.

Reuters reports that the bank reported a net profit of over 1 trillion forints ($2.9 billion) for 2024, with its Russian operations contributing 137 billion forints ($372 million). Retail loans in Russia grew by more than 80% to 1.053 trillion forints, while corporate deposits rose 70% to 1.882 trillion forints. OTP’s core Hungarian business also saw a 16% rise in profits, excluding one-off items.

OTP’s continued profits in Russia contrast with other European lenders, such as Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International and Italy’s UniCredit, which faced mounting pressure from the European Central Bank (ECB) and US sanctions authorities to reduce Russian exposure. However, OTP is not under ECB oversight, allowing it to continue its operations despite criticism.

Hungary has maintained close economic relations with Russia, relying heavily on Russian oil and gas imports. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s government has resisted EU efforts to isolate Moscow economically, further enabling OTP’s growth in the Russian market.

According to OTP Deputy CEO Laszlo Bencsik, many European companies still operating in Russia have shifted their deposits to OTP as Western sanctions increasingly target Russian banks.

Bencsik added that OTP places these deposits with Russia’s central bank, generating “a substantial margin.” The bank, while insisting it complies with Western-led sanctions, has stopped corporate lending, refrains from processing dollar transactions, and takes additional precautions when handling euro payments.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts