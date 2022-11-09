Russia attacked Dnipro with kamikaze drones injuring four – oblast authorities

Aftermath of Russia's kamikaze drone attack on Dnipro overnight into 9 November 2023. Source: Telegram/Валентин Резніченко 

Latest news Ukraine

Explosions rocked the central-Ukrainian city of Dnipro at about 00:30, Suspilne reported. In the morning, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Head Valentyn Reznichenko said that it was Russia’s kamikaze drone attack on the city that targeted a transport facility and injured four civilians.

“Four injured as a result of Russian strikes on Dnipro. Last night, the occupiers massively attacked the oblast with kamikaze drones [Iranian-made Shahed-136s]. Our air defense destroyed five of the loitering munitions. There were also hits. In Dnipro, the drones targeted a logistics enterprise injuring four of its employees. All of those are in the hospital, three in serious condition. The enemy strike caused a heavy fire. More than 3,000 square meters were on fire. Firefighters have already tamed the flames. Destroyed were warehouses of the enterprise,” Reznichenko reported at about 7:30.

The oblast head also reported that the Russian troops used BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers and heavy artillery to attack two communities in Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The attack damaged one-family homes and a private enterprise in the Marhanets community, and a power line in Myrove community. No one was injured, Reznichenko said.

 

 

