Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

ISW: Russia using nationalist sentiments to drive wedges between Ukraine and its western neighbors

byYuri Zoria
30/01/2024
2 minute read
Hungary flag on Parliament building in Budapest
Hungary flag on Parliament building in Budapest. Credit: Depositphotos
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Russia appears to be fueling and seizing on neo-imperialist and nationalist sentiments in Europe in order to drive wedges between Ukraine and its western neighbors, the US-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) says.

“The Russian ultranationalist framework of the Russian World (Russkiy Mir) concept appears to have gained traction among nationalist European factions as applied to their own nationalist ideologies, and Russian information space actors likely seek to leverage this ideological bent to drive a wedge between Ukraine and its European neighbors,” ISW wrote.

On 27 January, Laszlo Toroczkai, the leader of Hungary’s right-wing Our Homeland Movement party, declared that Hungary should assert claims over Ukraine’s Zakarpattia Oblast if Ukraine were to be defeated in the war.

Hungary far-right party calls for seizing Ukraine’s Zakarpattia if Russia wins

On 29 January, Claudiu Tarziu, leader of Romania’s right-wing Alliance for the Union of Romanians party, stressed that Romania should “reintegrate” regions of Ukraine bordering Romania, historically inhabited by Romanian populations, to preserve its sovereignty.

Russian sources have been amplifying the statements of Toroczkai and Tarziu, highlighting these ultranationalist Romanian and Hungarian territorial claims on Ukraine.

This follows Russia’s earlier suggestion of a “partitioned Ukraine” between itself and the West prior to the full-scale invasion.

In December 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other top officials revived the narrative of Ukraine’s “territorial disputes” with Poland, Romania, and Hungary, suggesting Ukraine could retain “sovereignty” if limited to the borders of Lviv Oblast.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts