ISW: Russia using nationalist sentiments to drive wedges between Ukraine and its western neighbors

Russia appears to be fueling and seizing on neo-imperialist and nationalist sentiments in Europe in order to drive wedges between Ukraine and its western neighbors, the US-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) says.
“The Russian ultranationalist framework of the Russian World (Russkiy Mir) concept appears to have gained traction among nationalist European factions as applied to their own nationalist ideologies, and Russian information space actors likely seek to leverage this ideological bent to drive a wedge between Ukraine and its European neighbors,” ISW wrote.
