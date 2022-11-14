Hungarian deputy wants to revise Ukrainian borders

Member of the Parliament of Hungary Toroczkai László on 11 November wished Poland on its Independence Day to once again have a common border with Hungary. “Today is Polish Independence Day. God bless Poland! Let’s meet again at the common Polish-Hungarian border!”

He also added an image to his post on Twitter that showed Polish and Hungarian soldiers shaking hands at a border post. The photo was taken after Hungary captured Ukrainian Transcarpathia in 1939.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Oleg Nikolenko, called on the Hungarian government to condemn a statement of Toroczkai László because it could undermine bilateral relations between the two countries. “The call of Hungarian MP László Toroczkai to revise state borders is unacceptable,” he stated.

Tags: Hungary, Russia-Hungary relations