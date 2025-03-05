Support us on Patreon
Pro-EU faction proposes to sideline pro-Russian Hungary’s veto power after blocked Ukraine aid

The plan, drafted by Volt MEPs and reported by Politico, comes just days after Hungary vetoed a €20 billion military aid package for Ukraine.
byVira Kravchuk
05/03/2025
2 minute read
Hungarian PM Victor Orbán and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, 5 July 2024. Photo: RIA Novosti.
Members of the European Parliament from the Volt party are preparing to send EU leaders a nine-point plan that calls for Hungary to lose its voting rights after repeatedly obstructing joint decisions, particularly regarding support for Ukraine.

This initiative emerges shortly after Hungary vetoed a European Council summit resolution that contained EU High Representative Kaja Kallas’ proposal for a €20 billion military aid package and security guarantees for Ukraine.

While funding references were subsequently removed from the revised resolution, provisions regarding Ukraine’s security guarantees were actually strengthened.

The plan goes beyond addressing Hungary’s obstructionism, also proposing to elevate EU High Representative Kaja Kallas to a full foreign minister position and establish a common European military force.

“The plan urges the leaders to strip Hungary of voting rights; to make Kaja Kallas a fully fledged EU foreign minister; to develop a common European army; and to open up the treaties to include EU competencies on defense and prepare for enlargement,” according to the document reviewed by Politico.

With just five representatives among the European Parliament’s 720 members, Volt’s influence is limited. However, their proposal highlights the increasing tension between Hungary and other EU members ahead of a special summit scheduled for 6 March. At this summit, EU leaders will discuss continued support for Ukraine and European defense strategies.

The call to strip Hungary of its voting privileges isn’t unprecedented. A similar proposal surfaced in July 2024, following Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s diplomatic visits to Russia and China.

Viktor Orbán embarked on a self-described “peace mission,” visiting Kyiv, Moscow, and Beijing. These uncoordinated diplomatic efforts drew sharp criticism from European Union (EU) officials and lawmakers.

In response, 63 Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) sent a letter to top EU officials, urging the suspension of Hungary’s voting rights in the Council. They argued that Orbán misrepresented his authority by implying he was acting on behalf of the entire EU without proper authorization, thereby causing significant damage to the EU’s image and unity.

A recent surge in nationalist victories across Central Europe has challenged the European Union’s unity and its support for Ukraine. Leaders in Slovakia, Austria, Croatia, and Hungary are aligning with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s pro-Moscow stance, reflecting growing public frustration over economic pressures linked to the ongoing war.

This nationalist trend poses significant challenges to the EU’s cohesion, particularly in maintaining a unified stance on supporting Ukraine amid the ongoing war. 

 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

