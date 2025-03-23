EU bypasses Orbán’s veto to reaffirm support for Ukraine’s sovereignty

The European Union sidestepped Hungary on 20 March, as Budapest declined to endorse a joint summit statement for the second time in recent weeks. DW reports that instead of continuing negotiations for unanimity, the remaining 26 EU member states moved forward with a statement reaffirming their support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.
While the EU generally aims for unanimity, it has increasingly found ways to proceed without Hungary’s agreement. As part of its ongoing support for Ukraine, the European Council emphasized continued financial and military assistance, along with the potential to provide security guarantees to deter future Russian aggression. These measures, however, are not directly tied to Hungary’s approval, and the EU has made it clear that such decisions can move forward even without Budapest’s consent.
The issue of Ukraine’s EU accession remains a point of contention, as the EU member states’ unanimity is necessary. While Ukraine is eager to open full accession talks this year, Hungarian opposition, particularly from Orbán, poses a significant hurdle. Orbán has also indicated that Hungarians will be polled on Ukraine’s potential EU membership, with Budapest threatening to veto the accession process.
The EU is facing future challenges in extending sanctions against Russia, with Hungary repeatedly using its veto to delay or block these measures. Additionally, Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico has voiced opposition to further sanctions if they interfere with ongoing peace negotiations.
