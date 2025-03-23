Support us on Patreon
EU bypasses Orbán’s veto to reaffirm support for Ukraine’s sovereignty

Hungary’s veto power remains a significant obstacle for future EU decisions on Ukraine, requiring unanimous agreement in upcoming showdowns.
byYuri Zoria
23/03/2025
Hungarian PM Victor Orbán and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, 5 July 2024. Photo: RIA Novosti.
The European Union sidestepped Hungary on 20 March, as Budapest declined to endorse a joint summit statement for the second time in recent weeks. DW reports that instead of continuing negotiations for unanimity, the remaining 26 EU member states moved forward with a statement reaffirming their support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has consistently maintained warm relations with Russia and expressed enthusiasm for US-led peace talks that largely exclude both Kyiv and the EU. At the Brussels summit, Orbán reiterated his support for US President Donald Trump’s “peace efforts,” arguing that EU backing for Ukraine only prolongs the war.

While the EU generally aims for unanimity, it has increasingly found ways to proceed without Hungary’s agreement. As part of its ongoing support for Ukraine, the European Council emphasized continued financial and military assistance, along with the potential to provide security guarantees to deter future Russian aggression. These measures, however, are not directly tied to Hungary’s approval, and the EU has made it clear that such decisions can move forward even without Budapest’s consent.

The issue of Ukraine’s EU accession remains a point of contention, as the EU member states’ unanimity is necessary. While Ukraine is eager to open full accession talks this year, Hungarian opposition, particularly from Orbán, poses a significant hurdle. Orbán has also indicated that Hungarians will be polled on Ukraine’s potential EU membership, with Budapest threatening to veto the accession process.

The EU is facing future challenges in extending sanctions against Russia, with Hungary repeatedly using its veto to delay or block these measures. Additionally, Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico has voiced opposition to further sanctions if they interfere with ongoing peace negotiations.

