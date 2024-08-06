Eng
Russia claims US intervention averted Ukrainian attack on Putin during Russian Navy Day

A Russian official alleges US intervention halted Ukraine’s planned attacks on Putin during Russian Navy Day, following Belousov-Austin call. US allegedly asked Ukraine to cancel operation.
by Yuri Zoria
06/08/2024
2 minute read
Russia's Defense Minister Andrey Belousov and President Vladimir Putin during the parade on the Day of the Russian Navy. 28 July 2024. Photo credits: Administration of the Governor of St. Petersburg.
Russia’s Defense Minister Andrey Belousov and President Vladimir Putin during the parade on the Day of the Russian Navy. 28 July 2024. Photo credits: Administration of the Governor of St. Petersburg.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has allegedly claimed that a phone call between Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin helped prevent a potential escalation in the ongoing war with Ukraine, as reported by Interfax Russia on 04 August 2024.

On Rossiya 1 TV channel, Ryabkov further claimed that Ukraine ostensibly planned assassination attempts on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Belousov during their stay in St. Petersburg on 28 July, Russia’s Navy Day.

According to Ryabkov, Belousov ostensibly contacted Austin to inform him about alleged Ukrainian plans for the attack:

I can say that by some indications, the signal that was sent from the Russian side to Washington and, I take it, not only to Washington but also to some other capitals controlled by Washington (implying Kyiv, – Ed.), has reached Washington. We have avoided a new escalation,” Ryabkov claimed on Rossiya-1.

The deputy minister reportedly stated that the “signal from our military leadership and the Minister of Defense to our American counterpart must have had an impact,” as per Interfax Russia.

Ryabkov asserted that Austin was “extremely surprised” by this information but took it seriously. Ryabkov claimed that following this communication, Washington ostensibly contacted Kyiv and asked them not to proceed with their planned operation.

Earlier, the New York Times, referring to two anonymous “US officials and another official briefed on the call,” confirmed that on 12 July, Belousov warned US officials that Russia had detected a Ukrainian covert operation, allegedly supported by the US. He questioned whether the Pentagon was aware of the plot and its potential to escalate tensions. Pentagon officials, surprised and unaware of any such operation, “contacted the Ukrainians and said, essentially, if you’re thinking about doing something like this, don’t.”

On 28 July, Ukrainian drones reportedly attacked various facilities in Russia, including an oil depot in Kursk Oblast and an oil refinery in the city of Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, yet no attacks targeted Saint-Petersburg on that day.

The Russian Defense Ministry had previously reported that Belousov and Austin allegedly discussed preventing security threats and reducing the risk of possible escalation during their 12 July phone call, which was initiated by the Russian side.

