Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

ISW: Putin prepares for protracted war in Ukraine and possibly for future confrontation with NATO

Experts suggest that the Kremlin expects newly-appointed Defense Minister Andrei Belousov to enhance the country’s defense industry to bolster weapon production for the war against Ukraine.
byOlena Mukhina
13/05/2024
2 minute read
The Red Square in Moscow. Credit: The Center for European Policy Analysis
ISW: Putin prepares for protracted war in Ukraine and possibly for future confrontation with NATO

Russian leader Vladimir Putin reshuffled his defense team in Moscow as the Kremlin continues to prepare for a protracted war in Ukraine and possibly prepare for a future confrontation with NATO, according to the Institute of Study of War.

On 12 May, Russian President Vladimir Putin replaced Sergei Shoigu with Andrei Belousov as Russian Minister of Defense, moving Shoigu to the position of Security Council Secretary instead of Nikolai Patrushev.

Belousov is a former Russian Minister of Economic Development from 2012–2013 and has no military experience, as well as Shoigu, who also lacked experience in managing defense activities before he took over the Defense Ministry.

The experts say the Kremlin expects Belousov to coordinate and strengthen the Russian defense industrial base for it to produce more weapons for the war against Ukraine.

Sources in the Russian government say that Belousov will work in his new role to “competently organize work and logistics processes, ensure the necessary production and supplies, orient the economy towards the ‘special military operation,’ and squeeze the technological maximum out of the defense industry.”

Boosting technology and productivity in Russia’s defense industry, especially in drones, is vital for the Kremlin’s military strategy. Belousov, with his civilian government experience, is likely tasked by Putin to align economic policies with defense priorities, aiming for better integration and their long-term scale mobilization.

Read more: 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts