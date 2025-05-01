Lithuania rejects Belarus proposal to restore passenger rail service

Lithuania has firmly rejected a proposal from Belarus to restore international passenger train service between Minsk and Vilnius, reaffirming the country’s suspension of cross-border train traffic first imposed in March 2020, Lithuanian news portal 15min reported. Belarus had offered to Latvia, Poland, and Lithuania to resume passenger train services last week.

This comes as Russia continues its full-scale invasion of Ukraine while threatening EU member states. Amid heightened sabotage threats, Lithuania—unlike Finland—has not closed its borders with either Russia or its closest ally, Belarus. Last month, Lithuania tightened border security and imposed new checkpoint restrictions in response to provocations from Belarus, citing increased national security threats linked to illegal immigration and evolving tactics by Belarusian intelligence and border services.

Unlike Lithuanian Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas, who previously said the country would “not rush to respond” to the request, the country’s Foreign Ministry headed by Kęstutis Budrys took a clear position, stating that it does not support resuming passenger rail service between the two capitals.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not currently see any prerequisites and reasons for resuming passenger rail connections with the Republic of Belarus,” the MFA stressed, according to 15min.

The international rail connection between Belarus and Lithuania was suspended in March 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the pandemic restrictions have since been lifted, cross-border rail travel with Belarus has not resumed, although Minsk has repeatedly requested it.

Belarusian Railways had formally proposed in late April 2025 to Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland that they reopen the passenger routes. The proposal was presented during a session of the Conference of General Directors of the Organization for Cooperation between Railways, according to Belarusian Railways’ press service.

In the past, the Polish government has justified its refusal to resume rail service with Belarus by warning that Belarus could use such connections to exert migration pressure on Poland.