Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Lithuania rejects Belarus proposal to restore passenger rail service

Belarus remains a de facto client state of Russia as Moscow continues its invasion of Ukraine, posing wider threats to Europe.
byYuri Zoria
01/05/2025
3 minute read
lithuania rejects belarus proposal restore passenger rail service belarusian train displaying route sign suspended minsk–vilnius line archive delfilt 74635470-6e4c-11ed-9b1e-078e1fc8f650 remains de facto client state russia moscow continues its invasion ukraine
Belarusian train displaying a route sign for the suspended Minsk–Vilnius passenger line. Archive illustrative image:
Lithuania rejects Belarus proposal to restore passenger rail service

Lithuania has firmly rejected a proposal from Belarus to restore international passenger train service between Minsk and Vilnius, reaffirming the country’s suspension of cross-border train traffic first imposed in March 2020, Lithuanian news portal 15min reported. Belarus had offered to Latvia, Poland, and Lithuania to resume passenger train services last week.

This comes as Russia continues its full-scale invasion of Ukraine while threatening EU member states. Amid heightened sabotage threats, Lithuania—unlike Finland—has not closed its borders with either Russia or its closest ally, Belarus. Last month, Lithuania tightened border security and imposed new checkpoint restrictions in response to provocations from Belarus, citing increased national security threats linked to illegal immigration and evolving tactics by Belarusian intelligence and border services.

Unlike Lithuanian Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas, who previously said the country would “not rush to respond” to the request, the country’s Foreign Ministry headed by Kęstutis Budrys took a clear position, stating that it does not support resuming passenger rail service between the two capitals.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not currently see any prerequisites and reasons for resuming passenger rail connections with the Republic of Belarus,” the MFA stressed, according to 15min.

The international rail connection between Belarus and Lithuania was suspended in March 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the pandemic restrictions have since been lifted, cross-border rail travel with Belarus has not resumed, although Minsk has repeatedly requested it. 

Belarusian Railways had formally proposed in late April 2025 to Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland that they reopen the passenger routes. The proposal was presented during a session of the Conference of General Directors of the Organization for Cooperation between Railways, according to Belarusian Railways’ press service.

In the past, the Polish government has justified its refusal to resume rail service with Belarus by warning that Belarus could use such connections to exert migration pressure on Poland.

 

 

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts