Drone hits Russia’s Kstovo oil refinery for the second time

On 28 July, a drone attack targeted the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery in Russia’s city of Kstovo, as reported by the Kstovo Telegram channel. Video footage of the incident, shared by Militarnyi, captures an attack drone diving towards an object on the refinery’s premises, followed by an explosion and rising smoke. Kstovo is located in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast about 800 km from Ukraine.

This year, Ukraine has intensified its drone attacks against the Russian oil industry, significantly disrupting fuel supplies crucial for the Russian military, while simultaneously decreasing the Kremlin’s export revenues.

A local resident from Svoboda village in the Vadsky district recorded the drone flying over his house at approximately 6 am, heading towards the refinery. The Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez facility is noted as the largest production site in Kstovo.

This is not the first time the refinery has been targeted. A previous drone attack occurred on 12 March, resulting in a large-scale fire on the premises.

Kstovo is also home to a petrochemical plant specializing in the production of ethylene, propylene, and benzene, adding to the strategic importance of the area’s industrial infrastructure.

