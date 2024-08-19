Eng
Defense Ministry: Denmark allocates $ 116 mn for military aid to Ukraine

Denmark has announced a new $116 million military aid package for Ukraine, marking its 20th round of assistance since the start of Russia’s invasion.
byMaria Tril
19/08/2024
Denmark announced its 20th package of military assistance to Ukraine, valued at approximately 783 million Danish kroner ($116 million), reports the Danish Defense Ministry.

The package includes financial contributions to purchase new military equipment through the Ukrainian defense industry and the industry pool, as well as additional materiel donations through international partners.

Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen emphasized the importance of continued support for Ukraine, saying, “Putin continues unabated with brutal and bloody attacks against Ukrainians. Denmark must continue to support Ukraine so they can defend themselves.”

According to the ministry, the package was composed based on Ukraine’s wishes and needs and intended to support the country in the short term and in the coming years.

A key component of the aid is the financial contributions, including an increase of 300 million kroner ($44.5 million) to the industry pool in 2024, which is earmarked for purchases from the defense industry to meet Ukrainian needs for military support.

The ministry reports that an additional 112 million kroner ($16.6 million) will be allocated in 2024 to finance donations through the Ukrainian defense industry.

Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen highlighted Denmark’s commitment to Ukraine: “Denmark is and remains among Ukraine’s biggest supporters. We have continuously shown that where there’s a will, there’s a way, and Denmark has set the international standard for support to Ukraine.”

The Defense Ministry noted that, for operational and security reasons, detailed information about the full content of the donation package is not possible. The aid will be financed through the Ukraine Fund, subject to subsequent final approval by the Finance Committee.

According to the ministry, the Ukraine Fund has allocated 64.8 billion kroner ($9.6 billion) for military support to Ukraine for 2023-2028. With this 20th donation package, decisions have now been made on military support to Ukraine within the framework of the Ukraine Fund for 46.1 billion kroner ($6.8 billion) for 2023-2028.

