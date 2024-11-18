Ukraine’s Defense Minister: Russian army is building up forces and creating new brigades

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said during the press conference in Kyiv on 18 November that Russian forces are significantly expanding their military capabilities.

“Russian forces are growing. They are increasing their force numbers. They are creating new brigades. By 1 June, they reached half of what they were aiming to achieve,” Umerov said.

The minister highlighted Russia’s mobilization challenges. According to Umerov, Russia is using many mercenaries from Africa, Asia, and North Korea, which means “it has problems, but it is not stopping; it is growing.”

The statements come as concerns about the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia have increased among the Western allies.

Russia has assembled 50,000 troops in Kursk Oblast, including North Korean soldiers in Russian uniforms, for an alleged offensive against Ukrainian troops in Kursk Oblast. Bloomberg reported on 17 November that North Korea could send up to 100,000 troops to support Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller announced during a briefing on 7 November that the United States is consulting with allies regarding North Korean troop deployment in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Soon after the announcement, the US and other European countries lifted restrictions on using long-range strikes inside Russia. However, countries have not confirmed the media reports.

Umerov said that Ukraine is working to “create forces that can resist since defense and stabilization operations are the priority.”

On 16 September, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree establishing the Russian Armed Forces’ staff strength at 1.5 million military personnel – an increase of 180,000 compared to his December 2023 directive.

The National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksandr Lytvynenko said on 29 October that Ukraine plans to conscript over 160,000 more personnel, aiming to achieve 85% unit completeness.

