Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine can hit 250 key Russian targets with ATACMS missiles, analyst reveals

Ukraine is gearing up to strike vital military objectives within 300 km of Russia using newly delivered ATACMS and SCALP missiles.
byOlena Mukhina
18/11/2024
1 minute read
An ATACMS being launched by an M270. Photo; sill-www.army.mil
Ukraine can hit 250 key Russian targets with ATACMS missiles, analyst reveals

Serhii Zghurets, the chief editor of Defense Express, says Ukraine’s allies could have provided hundreds of long-range missiles, including American ATACMS missiles, according to Espreso.

Despite Ukraine’s months-long appeals amid Russian air attacks and offensives in Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts, Western nations continued to restrict the use of their long-range weapons like ATACMS. Ukraine needed permission to strike inside Russia, but the Western leaders refused, reportedly to avoid further escalation. On 17 November, US officials said that US President Joe Biden had given the green light for Ukraine to use long-range missiles.

Zghurets says that the total number of ATACMS and SCALP/Storm Shadow missiles delivered could be equal to the number of targets within 300 km of Russian territory, adding that the US currently has around 2,500 ATACMS missiles.

The analyst noted that, according to the Institute for the Study of War, Ukraine could hit 250 different key military targets within 300 kilometers of Russian territory with long-range weapons.

“The use of such missiles should not become a broad-front operation but involve clearly planned strikes aimed at gaining advantages in specific areas of the front,” he said.

In October 2023, Western media reported that the US had secretly delivered ATACMS missiles to Ukraine. Later, the information was confirmed that Ukraine had indeed received the missiles but was not allowed to strike deep within Russian territory.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts