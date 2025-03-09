ISW: Ukraine does not use HIMARS or ATACMS in Kursk, suggesting a US intelligence void

Russian forces have dramatically escalated their campaign to eliminate the remaining Ukrainian salient in Kursk Oblast, with the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reporting a coordinated effort to destroy bridges along the international border, potentially to prevent Ukrainian forces from withdrawing.

In recent days, Russian units have pushed deeper into Ukrainian positions, heightening the risk of encirclement for an estimated 10,000 Ukrainian troops. This push comes amid reports that Ukrainian forces may be considering a tactical withdrawal to avoid heavy losses.

According to the ISW, Russian military bloggers claimed that Russian forces destroyed a bridge north of Sudzha along the H-07 Sumy City-Sudzha highway and that “Russian forces are attempting to prevent Ukrainian forces from withdrawing to Sudzha.”

On 8 March, Major General Apti Alaudinov, Deputy Head of the Russian Ministry of Defense’s Main Military-Political Directorate and commander of Akhmat Spetsnaz, formally announced the intensified Russian effort in Kursk Oblast, as documented by the ISW.

“Russian forces intensified their multi-directional campaign to eliminate the remaining Ukrainian salient in Kursk Oblast on March 7 and 8,” notes the ISW, with geolocated footage confirming that Russian forces have recently captured Cherkasskoye Porechnoye, north of Sudzha.

The ISW assessment suggests that “Russian forces may be attempting to exploit any immediate impacts that the suspension of US intelligence sharing and military aid is having on Ukraine’s capabilities in Kursk Oblast,” noting they “have not observed reports of Ukrainian HIMARS or ATACMS strikes to support Ukrainian operations in Kursk Oblast on March 7 or 8.”

According to an unnamed Ukrainian commander quoted in the report, “roughly eight to 10 Russian vehicles recently broke through Ukrainian positions near Sudzha and were able to swiftly advance,” likely referring to recent Russian advances south of Sudzha.

Russian military bloggers cited by the ISW claim that “Russian forces are attacking central Sudzha and Sudzha’s industrial zone,” while other sources maintain that “Ukrainian forces maintain positions in Sudzha” though some may be “falling back to Sudzha from positions north of the town.”

