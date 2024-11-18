Deep State: Russian forces gain ground in Chasiv Yar and near Kurakhove

Russian forces have made territorial advances near four settlements in the Donetsk Oblast, with intense fighting concentrated around the Kurakhove area, according to an analysis from DeepState reported on 18 November.

For over a year, Russia has concentrated on seizing Ukraine-controlled areas of Donetsk Oblast, with major attacks repeatedly occurring near Pokrovsk, Selydove, Chasiv Yar, and other towns.

The Russian military has shown significant activity in multiple locations, including Chasiv Yar, where they have gained ground. In the Kurakhove direction, occupying forces are actively attempting to advance through strategic points like Nova Ilinka, Berestky, Voznesенka, Sontsivka, Zoria, Maksymiliyanivka, Dalnie, Kurakhove, and Antonivka.

According to DeepState, the Kurakhove direction remains the most challenging on the front, with 690 combat encounters recorded over the past two weeks. On 11 November, occupying forces launched attacks on Kurakhove from the north, south, and east, attempting to control the strategically important H15 Zaporizhzhia-Donetsk highway.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that the destruction of the Kurakhove reservoir dam might be a deliberate tactical move. The potential goal is to cause significant and prolonged flooding west of the dam, which could facilitate Russian efforts to encircle Ukrainian troops north and south of Kurakhove.

Kurakhove Municipal Military Administration head Roman Padun confirmed that water levels rose in villages along the Vovcha River following the dam’s destruction.

ISW reported on 16 November that Ukrainian defense forces managed to advance southeast of Kurakhove, specifically west of Pobida, penetrating the rear of Russian forces attempting to advance in the Dalnie area.

