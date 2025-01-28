ISW: Ukraine recaptures Toretsk positions amid Russian advances nearby

In Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian forces recently regained lost positions near Toretsk, while Russian forces advanced near Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, and Kurakhove, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 27 January, citing geolocated footage published on 26 January.

For months, Russia has been pushing to capture the remaining parts of Donetsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine, with a focus on Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Chasiv Yar and other Ukrainian strongholds. Pokrovsk has been the focal point of Russia’s ground assaults. By late summer 2024, the situation near Pokrovsk had deteriorated with renewed Russian advances in the east.

Russian forces advanced in central Chasiv Yar along Myru and Horkoho streets. In the Toretsk area, both sides made advances amid continued Russian offensive operations. ISW noted that geolocated footage from 26 January showed Ukrainian forces advancing in northwestern Toretsk. Additional footage from 27 January indicated Russian forces advanced near the Toretska Mine in northern Toretsk.

While Russian forces continued offensive operations in the Pokrovsk direction on 27 January, ISW reported no confirmed advances there. However, in the Kurakhove direction, geolocated footage from 26 January showed Russian forces advancing in northern Andriivka, northwest of Kurakhove.

Chasiv Yar and Toretsk heavy urban combat continues

Ukraine’s Khortytsia Grouping of Forces reported on 28 January that intense fighting with Russian troops continues in urban areas of Chasiv Yar and Toretsk. Russians fired almost 140 artillery rounds at Ukrainian Defense Forces’ fortifications in Chasiv Yar and over 80 in Toretsk while continuing to storm positions in the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions.

Near Bila Hora, Ukrainian forces repelled a Russian armored attack, with UAVs destroying one Russian tank and several infantry fighting vehicles while damaging another tank and two armored personnel carriers, Khortytsia reported.

The grouping also reported destroying a five-vehicle Russian convoy near Shcherbynivka as the enemy attempted to deliver personnel to the combat line.

In the Lyman direction, Russians attacked near Novoyehorivka, Kopanky, Makiivka, Terny, Zelena Dolyna, Zarichne, and Kolodiaz, with Ukrainian forces maintaining their positions. Russian offensive efforts near Bilohorivka in the Siversk axis gained no ground.

The Pokrovsk direction remains the most active along the entire combat line, per Khortytsia. Russian forces conducted offensive operations without armored support near Vodiane Druhe, Zelene Pole, Yelyzavetivka, Myroliubivka, Sukhyi Yar, Udachne, Kotliarivka, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Bohdanivka, Dachne, and Ulakly.

