Russian combat vehicle appears with unusual hair-like defenses in Ukraine

A Russian combat vehicle in Ukraine has appeared sporting an unusual ‘high-tech’ anti-drone system – thick, broom-like bristles sticking out from a shed-like structure.
Yuri Zoria
03/02/2025
The mobile shed-like BMP appeared on Russian TV earlier this week. Screenshot: Rossiya-1 via The Telegraph
A Russian fighting vehicle equipped with unusual anti-drone modifications has appeared in eastern Ukraine, The Telegraph reports. The vehicle, identified as a rusted BMP-1, features spiked bristles and long wavy “hair-like” steel additions, as shown on Russian state TV.

Drone warfare innovations have become a defining feature of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Unmanned vehicles of various sizes, operating in the air, on land, and at sea, play a central role, with technology advancing rapidly from both sides. Drone warfare innovations have led to multiple ad-hoc adaptations aimed at improving the survivability of armored vehicles.

The modified vehicle was spotted near Chasiv Yar, close to Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, where Russian forces have made gradual advances since 2024. Military experts have weighed in on the unusual modifications. Oleksandr Danylyuk, a military and defense analyst at RUSI, told The Telegraph these specific defenses haven’t been observed in the war before.

Valerii Riabykh, Ukrainian weapons expert and Defense Express editor, explained that the hair and bristles are designed to “prematurely initiate the fuses on FPV warheads to prevent hard damages for whoever and whatever is covered under the improved protection.”

The modifications include metal sheets in a design reminiscent of First World War “cope cages,” with curly steel sheaves covering the vehicle’s exposed back and thick broom-like bristles protruding from holes in its sides.

Forbes: Civilian vehicles replace armored carriers in Russian assaults

The adaptations appear to be part of a broader effort to protect armored vehicles from increasingly sophisticated drones, including new fiber optic-controlled FPVs that resist electronic jamming. Military officials reported that 75% of Ukrainian and Russian drones were previously neutralized by electrical impulses disrupting radio frequencies.

During the all-out war’s first year, concerns arose about tanks and combat vehicles becoming obsolete after cheap remote-controlled quadcopters successfully targeted their vulnerable top sections. However, additional armor protection, despite its unconventional appearance, has proved crucial for battlefield survival, particularly when combined with explosive armor and advanced electronic warfare systems.

