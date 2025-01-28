Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Forbes: Civilian vehicles replace armored carriers in Russian assaults

The Russian military adopts civilian Lada cars for assaults after losing thousands of armored vehicles during its invasion of Ukraine.
byYuri Zoria
28/01/2025
2 minute read
forbes civilian vehicles replace armored carriers russian assaults assault using cars instead combat telegram/tsaplienko lada zhigulis military forces have begun regularly nearly suicidal attacks ukraine reports marking significant shift operational
Russian assault using civilian cars instead of combat vehicles. Screenshot via Telegram/Tsaplienko
Forbes: Civilian vehicles replace armored carriers in Russian assaults

Russian military forces have begun regularly using civilian Lada cars for combat “nearly suicidal attacks” in Ukraine, Forbes reports, marking a significant shift in their operational capabilities after losing over 15,000 armored vehicles, Forbes reports.

Russia’s tank and armored vehicle losses in Ukraine are unsustainable, with production unable to meet demand and Soviet-era reserves dwindling. Moscow has resorted to refurbishing decades-old, often unusable equipment, including tanks used as film props. Despite increased defense spending on new production, these reserves are expected to be critically depleted by 2025.

The Russian military is now using Lada Zhigulis in assaults – a Soviet-era mass-produced family of cars, based on a not overly successful attempt to copy the Fiat 124 from the 1960s-70s. These compact vehicles measure about 4 meters in length and weigh just over one ton.

What initially appeared as isolated incidents of desperate units using civilian vehicles last fall has evolved into a standard practice, according to Forbes.

I guess this Lada storming is the norm now?” open-source analyst Moklasen noted while examining Ukrainian drone footage showing Russian Zhigulis being destroyed during attacks on Ukrainian positions.

Another open-source analyst, Andrew Perpetua, observed the trend, stating

“Assault time. Everyone into the Lada.”

 

Armor production vs. losses

Russia’s current annual production capacity stands at approximately 200 BMP-3 fighting vehicles, 90 T-90M tanks, and several hundred other armored vehicles including BTR-82 wheeled fighting vehicles, Forbes reports. However, the country is losing armored vehicles at a rate of 6,000 per year.

The gap between losses and production was previously filled by withdrawing Cold War-era vehicles from storage. However, these reserves are now running low.

Open-source analyst Jompy provided detailed analysis of the BTR situation in December:

“It looks like Russia still has overall 2,358 stored BTR-60/70/80s out of the 3,673 it had in storage before the war.”

Satellite imagery analysis of key storage locations revealed concerning conditions:

  • 1063rd Logistics Center in Zaigraevo: Vehicles unmoved since 2020
  • Kaliningrad vehicle parks: No movement since 2018
  • Smolino storage facility: Vehicles static since 2010

The normalization of Lada assaults is a clear sign they’ve passed that tipping point. Every day the war Russia’s wider war on Ukraine grinds on, the Russians will have fewer armored vehicles – and will rely more on compact cars to carry troops into battle,” Forbes wrote.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts