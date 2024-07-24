Ukrainian forces destroy 14 Russian tanks, 13 armored combat vehicles, 65 artillery systems, Su-25 aircraft over last 24 hours

The General Staff of the Ukrainian military has reported that on 23 July, Russia shelled 4443 times the country’s cities and defense positions and launched 54 aviation bombs.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops carried out seven airstrikes on Russian concentration areas. Four Russian artillery systems, three depots, two air defense assets, and two command points were destroyed over the last day.

Overall, Moscow troops lost 14 tanks, 13 armored combat vehicles, 65 artillery systems, an air defense asset, a Su-25 aircraft, 77 vehicles, and ten units of special equipment during the last day.

In addition, Ukrainian forces destroyed 17 out of 23 enemy drones overnight. Most of them were downed in Odesa Oblast. During the past and current days, the Ukrainians destroyed at least eight Russian reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles on different fronts: four Zala, two Supercam, and two Orlan-10.

On the Kharkiv front, the occupiers continued assault actions – 13 combat clashes occurred near the Hlyboke, Tykhe, and Vovchansk settlements. The Russians also stormed Synkivka and six other settlements.

On the night of 24 July, Russian forces struck the Kharkiv region with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and another type of missile (the type is being established) from the Belgorod region in Russia. During the day, five missile invaders hit Kharkiv City, inflicting damage to a production enterprise.

On the Toretsk front, the enemy carried out 18 attacks, concentrating efforts near the settlements of Pivnichne and Zalizne, conducting almost 80 percent of all clashes there. Additionally, assaults were carried out in the areas of New York and Toretsk, with active bombardments of Toretsk city.

In the Pokrovske direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 41 attacks next to Panteleimonivka, Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Progress, Novoselivka Persha, Umanske, and Yasnobrodivka, where the invaders tried to push Ukrainian units out of their positions.

