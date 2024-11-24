Eng
Germany sends only 6% of MRAP armored vehicles to Ukraine

Despite promising to deliver up to 400 MRAP vehicles by the end of 2024, Germany has only delivered a fraction, pushing the remainder of the order into next year.
byOlena Mukhina
24/11/2024
2 minute read
MRAP
An armored military vehicle with protection against mines and ambushes (MRAP). Credit: Ukrainian Front via Twitter.
BILD has reported that Germany is delaying deliveries of armored vehicles to Ukraine, with only 6% of the promised quantity delivered so far.

Germany had pledged to supply Ukraine with up to 400 heavy Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles with enhanced mine protection by the end of the year. However, deadlines have been repeatedly pushed back. The vehicles are significant on the battlefield due to their robust design and effectiveness in enhancing troop survivability against improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and ambushes. Reports indicate that MRAPs have decreased IED-related fatalities by as much as 90% in combat zones. In addition to their protective features, MRAPs are designed for versatility, allowing them to support various mission roles, such as convoy protection and medical evacuation.

The vehicles are manufactured by the German company Flensburger Fahrzeugbau GmbH (FFG) with funding from the German federal budget totaling €315 million.

“To date, Germany has delivered only 26 MRAP vehicles, or 6.5% of the total order,” BILD writes.

Germany’s Ministry of Defense now expects the remaining vehicles to be delivered in 2025. Responding to BILD’s inquiry, the German military attributed the delays to “untimely US export approvals for vehicle components” and the “exclusive responsibility of FFG.”

Reports in April noted similar delays, citing that FFG assembles the MRAP vehicles in Germany using parts supplied from the US. Issues with US export licenses and certification of mine protection systems were highlighted as contributing factors.

On 20 November, Germany announced a new aid package for Ukraine, including 47 additional mine-resistant vehicles.

