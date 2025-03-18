Ukrainian 28th brigade defeats Russian armored column near Toretsk (video)

Ukraine’s 28th Mechanized Brigade successfully repelled a Russian assault involving an armored column in the Toretsk direction, Militarnyi reports. A March 18 update from the Brigade’s press service states that aerial reconnaissance identified the Russian column, leading to coordinated artillery and drone strikes that neutralized the threat.

Fighting for Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, has been ongoing since late August 2024. While Russian forces have captured a significant portion of the city, clashes persist in urban areas, with Ukrainian forces consistently launching counterattacks.

Fotage shared by the Brigade showed highlights of the battle.

“When the pilots of the 28th Brigade’s units R.V., BBPS (unmanned aerial systems battalion, – Ed.), and Kurt & Company, as well as the Phoenix [company of attack unmanned aerial vehicles], began to attack yet another column, the enemy began to maneuver in the smoke screens. But he overdid it a little too much, and one tank fell into a ditch and got stuck,” the Brigade wrote.

Several “barn”-type armored vehicles – better known as the turtle tanks actively used during assaults on Ukrainian positions, were damaged in the engagement. Russian infantry, once again left without vehicle support, scattered in search of shelter and began calling for assistance from Russian drone operators.

“But they encountered another setback: Kurt&Company [drone] operators disabled the enemy drone operators’ communication antennas. Some even tried to defend themselves with a Mavic, but to no abail,” the 28th Brigade reported.

Ukrainian drone pilots located individual Russian soldiers in the rough terrain and struck them using both FPV drones and dropped munitions.

