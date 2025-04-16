Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1147: Trump’s administration proposes ending NATO funding

Exclusive

Military

Pro-Ukrainian partisan infiltrates Russian military unit to destroy tank on Donetsk front. The partisan exploited a “Tuesday tradition” of alcohol consumption among Russian mechanics.

Ukraine hits Russia’s 448th brigade involved in deadly Sumy missile strike. Following the missile strike on Sumy that killed 35 people, Ukraine targeted the Russia unit’s bases in Kursk and Voronezh oblasts.

Russia strikes Zaporizhzhia with long-range FPV drone for first time, sources say. According to Telegram channels, Russia strikes Zaporizhzhia with a long-range FPV drone, marking the first urban attack of its kind and signaling a new threat to rear-area cities.

Frontline report: Ukraine tightens grip on tiny Shevchenko near Pokrovsk as drones shred 1,100 Russians in the mud. Perched on high ground, Shevchenko secures Ukraine’s line around Pokrovsk, disrupting Russian supply and advancing routes to the west.

ISW: Russians redeploy units to close Ukrainian pocket near Donetsk’s Toretsk. Russian forces seized Oleksandropil, Panteleymonivka, and Valentynivka, pushing Ukrainian troops from positions east of H-20 highway as part of strategy targeting Kostyantynivka.

Intelligence and Technology

Ukraine tests over 70 land drones. Ground robots from 50 manufacturers are being evaluated for range, payload capacity, and electronic warfare performance in ongoing trials.

UK intel: Russia has likely lost 138,000 troops in 2025 alone. Daily casualties rose to 1,300 in March. The increase reflects renewed Russian offensives, bringing total losses since the invasion began to over 920,000, the UK Defense Ministry says.

Battle-tested Ukrainian tech to enter European defense system through German partnership. Ukrainian firm Frontline partners with Germany’s Quantum-Systems to integrate battle-tested drone technologies and expand production, strengthening Ukraine’s position in European defense frameworks as US involvement decreases.

Reuters: North Korea has supplied half of Russia’s ammunition in Ukraine— that’s 6 million shells. Since late 2023, 64 shipments from North Korea have delivered millions of shells to Russia’s front.

Telegraph: Complex maintenance of German Leopard tanks cripples combat effectiveness in Ukraine. One defense analyst noted that older, simpler tank designs from the 1960s often prove more practical despite weaker armor protection.

International

Bloomberg: Putin signals he will continue killing Ukrainians until he gets what he wants despite Trump’s peace efforts. The envoy’s suggestion that Ukraine must accept territorial concessions and abandon NATO aspirations after the meeting with the Russian ruler.

Experts: Europe must double Ukraine’s aid to €82 billion annually if US support ends. Baltic and Nordic countries contribute over 2% of their GDP to Ukraine while larger European economies like France and Spain provide just 0.1-0.2%, revealing deep disparities in burden-sharing, a new analysis says.

Beijing denies involvement in war despite Ukraine finding 155 Chinese nationals fighting for Russia. Meanwhile, European Union diplomat Kaja Kallas has labeled China the “main sponsor” of Russia’s war.

NATO allies reconsider F-35 purchases, turn to Swedish jets amid Trump’s unpredictability. Canada and Portugal are exploring the Swedish Gripen fighter jet as a possible alternative to the US-made F-35.

WSJ: Trump’s advisors torn between Russia’s intentions and US approach to it. Trump currently sides with an advisor who claims Russia is “open to peace,” while other advisors point to recent Russian missile attacks on civilians and unwavering demands to control four Ukrainian oblasts.

WP: Trump administration proposes ending NATO funding. The proposed elimination of US support for NATO comes as the alliance faces unprecedented challenges from Russia’s ongoing military actions in Ukraine and threats to European stability.

US envoy calls Putin meeting “compelling,” says peace hinges on “five territories”. Following his almost five hour meeting with Putin, Steve Witkoff revealed that the discussions centered on the disputed “five territories” and restrictions on Ukraine’s NATO aspirations.

Zelenskyy accuses Vance of siding with Putin, Vance rejects claim. The Ukrainian President accused the US VP of “justifying Putin’s actions,” Vance claims it’s “absurd,” since the US allegedly keeps supporting Ukraine.

Merz plans Ukraine trip for coalition of the willing summit in May. The German chancellor-in-waiting prepares the visit for 9 May, as the Kremlin threatens him after Merz supported future Taurus missile supplies to Kyiv.

US House Democrats introduce Ukraine support bill amid Trump’s Russia stance. The bill includes aid for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, challenging Trump’s conciliatory approach toward Moscow

Political and Legal Developments

Russia spy chief warns NATO: Poland and Baltic States to “suffer first” in event of war. Russia’s spy chief warned that NATO’s eastern members would be hit first in a potential war, echoing past invasion patterns as Belarus prepares for joint drills with Moscow.

