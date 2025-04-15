Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

UK intel: Russia has likely lost 138,000 troops in 2025 alone

Daily casualties rose to 1,300 in March. The increase reflects renewed Russian offensives, bringing total losses since the invasion began to over 920,000, the UK Defense Ministry says.
byYuri Zoria
15/04/2025
3 minute read
Russian soldier riding a motorcycle moments before being struck by an FPV drone. Screenshot: Ukrainian Presidential Brigade
UK intel: Russia has likely lost 138,000 troops in 2025 alone

Russia has likely sustained approximately 138,000 casualties—killed and wounded—so far in 2025 in its ongoing war against Ukraine, according to a UK Defense Intelligence update published on 14 April 2025.

This comes as Russia continues its offensive operations in eastern Ukraine, while targeting Ukrainian cities with bombs, missiles, and drones. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump pivoted towards Russia, and pushes for Kyiv-Moscow peace talks, allegedly to end the ongoing Russian invasion.

Citing figures from the Ukrainian General Staff, the report states that in March 2025, the average daily number of Russian casualties reached approximately 1,300. This represents an increase from 1,250 in February 2025, although it remains below the late 2024 peak of nearly 1,600 daily casualties.

The intelligence update links the continued rise in casualty rates into early April 2025 to increased Russian assaults along the frontline. It assesses that Russian forces are “likely attempting to rebuild frontline momentum” after a slower period of activity in the opening months of the year. Despite a largely static frontline, the daily casualty rate remains significantly higher in 2025 so far than during spring 2024, when average daily losses were consistently below 1,000.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Russia has likely sustained over 920,000 total casualties, according to the UK Defense Intelligence estimate.

The Ukrainian Army’s General Staff estimated the Russian personnel casualties at 935,160 as of 15 April.

Russia lost an estimated 1,180 soldiers yesterday, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army.

[image or embed]

— Euromaidan Press (@euromaidanpress.bsky.social) 15 April 2025 at 14:32

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!