UK intel: Russia has likely lost 138,000 troops in 2025 alone

Russia has likely sustained approximately 138,000 casualties—killed and wounded—so far in 2025 in its ongoing war against Ukraine, according to a UK Defense Intelligence update published on 14 April 2025.

This comes as Russia continues its offensive operations in eastern Ukraine, while targeting Ukrainian cities with bombs, missiles, and drones. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump pivoted towards Russia, and pushes for Kyiv-Moscow peace talks, allegedly to end the ongoing Russian invasion.

Citing figures from the Ukrainian General Staff, the report states that in March 2025, the average daily number of Russian casualties reached approximately 1,300. This represents an increase from 1,250 in February 2025, although it remains below the late 2024 peak of nearly 1,600 daily casualties.

The intelligence update links the continued rise in casualty rates into early April 2025 to increased Russian assaults along the frontline. It assesses that Russian forces are “likely attempting to rebuild frontline momentum” after a slower period of activity in the opening months of the year. Despite a largely static frontline, the daily casualty rate remains significantly higher in 2025 so far than during spring 2024, when average daily losses were consistently below 1,000.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Russia has likely sustained over 920,000 total casualties, according to the UK Defense Intelligence estimate.

The Ukrainian Army’s General Staff estimated the Russian personnel casualties at 935,160 as of 15 April.