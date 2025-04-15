Support us on Patreon
WP: Trump administration proposes ending NATO funding

The proposed elimination of US support for NATO comes as the alliance faces unprecedented challenges from Russia’s ongoing military actions in Ukraine and threats to European stability.
byOlena Mukhina
15/04/2025
3 minute read
North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Headquarters. Photo: nato.int
The US President Donald Trump’s administration has proposed halting funding for NATO, The Washington Post reports, citing an internal document obtained by the outlet.

The US’s funding of NATO is crucial in the face of Russia’s threats to Ukraine, the EU, and other global security challenges. Its support helps deter Russian aggression by ensuring NATO remains a credible and unified military alliance, capable of responding to any hostile actions. This funding is also vital for supporting Ukraine, as NATO has pledged billions in security assistance to help Ukraine defend itself and maintain regional stability. 

The document recommends that the State Department further reduce expenditures, including funding for the UN and other international organizations.

Under the proposed budget outlined in the document—which requires Congressional approval—funding for the State Department would be reduced to $28.4 billion, representing a 48% cut compared to the budget approved for 2025.

The proposed cuts to international organizations are especially severe, amounting to nearly 90%.

“Funding for the United Nations, NATO, and 20 other organizations would be ended, the memo states, while targeted contributions to a handful of organizations, including the International Atomic Energy Agency and the International Civil Aviation Authority, would remain,” the report states.

The proposal also calls for a complete cessation of funding for international peacekeeping missions, citing “recent mission failures” without providing further details.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been given time until Tuesday to respond to the proposal and submit alternative recommendations. The final budget proposal is expected to be presented to Congress by the end of April.

