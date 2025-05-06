NATO and Ukraine to seek weapons against unjammable FPV drones at hackathon in Estonia

FPV drones using fiber optics — a threat no jammer can stop. That’s the challenge the upcoming NATO Innovation Challenge will tackle on 20 June in Tallinn, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reports.

FPV drones, using fiber optic cables, unlike traditional radio-controlled drones, are immune to jamming and interception. They transmit control signals through a physical cable rather than radio waves. This makes them highly effective in environments saturated with electronic warfare, where radio signals are routinely disrupted.

The event is jointly organized by the NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training, and Education Center and NATO’s Allied Command Transformation.

This edition of the competition focuses on detecting and neutralizing FPV drones operating via fiber optic communication, a technology resistant to conventional electronic warfare. These drones represent one of the most pressing threats to Ukraine’s Defense Forces and NATO allies.

Defense companies from NATO countries and Ukraine are invited to participate. Priority areas include:

– detection and prioritization systems (radar, optical, acoustic, thermal, hybrid),

– rapid tracking of small, fast-moving targets,

– kinetic and non-kinetic countermeasures (including directed energy weapons, nets, and smart munitions).

Solutions must meet several key requirements:

detection range of at least 500 meters,

functionality in day/night and adverse weather conditions,

total system weight under 100 kg,

cost not exceeding $100,000.

Applications are open until 30 May. Preference will be given to organizations headquartered in NATO member states. However, Ukrainian developers are encouraged to participate — their submissions may be considered for integration in later stages of the competition.

Finalists will be announced on 5 June, and selected solutions will be presented to NATO experts on 20 June in Tallinn. For participants, this is a unique opportunity to strengthen collective defense, gain exposure, and collaborate with NATO’s top innovation hubs.