Latvia will once again allocate 20 million euros for the Ukrainian drone coalition in 2025

In 2025 Latvia will allocate 20 million euros, as it did this year, for an international drone coalition designed to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

As reported by Latvian news outlet Delfi, Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds announced this to his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov during a meeting in Kyiv on 24 August.

The ministers also discussed a recent agreement between the countries to train Ukrainian soldiers in a drone piloting program. The first Ukrainian pilots have already started training in Latvia.

“Whether it is reconnaissance operations or attacks on specific targets, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have proven the high effectiveness of drones in fighting the enemy,” Spruds emphasized.

The Latvian Defense Minister also met with Ukraine’s Minister of Strategic Industries Anna Gvozdyar to discuss defense industry cooperation and the development of new technological capabilities to ensure Ukraine’s victory.

In general, Latvia will allocate 0.25 percent of gross domestic product annually until 2026 to support Ukraine, which is about 10 percent of the country’s defense budget.

This year, the Latvian Ministry of Defense has allocated 20 million euros to the drone coalition, including more than 10 million euros earmarked for the purchase of vehicles from Latvian defense industry companies.

In addition to Latvia, the drone coalition includes Australia, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, New Zealand, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Ukraine, and the United States. In total, its members have allocated more than half a billion euros for drone supplies to Ukraine.

Related: