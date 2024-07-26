Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Lithuania invests in combat drones, operators to learn from Ukrainian experience

Lithuania has announced an additional €20 million investment in its drone program, aimed at purchasing combat and reconnaissance UAVs.
byOlena Mukhina
26/07/2024
1 minute read
A Ukrainian soldier with a drone
A Ukrainian soldier with an unmanned aerial vehicle. Source: The 41st Separate Mechanized Brigade
Lithuania invests in combat drones, operators to learn from Ukrainian experience

Lithuania will allocate an additional €20 million this year to purchase various combat and reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles, reports LRT.

The country’s operators will train to use them utilizing combat experience from Ukrainians, reports LRT.

In July, the Defense Resource Agency under the Lithuanian Defense Ministry signed contracts with producers to purchase drones worth nearly €36 million.

“This morning, we agreed with Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė that we will allocate an additional €20 million this year for the purchase of combat drones and reconnaissance UAVs,” said Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas.

According to the official, the funds will also be directed towards training instructors and drone operators, who will gain experience from the Ukrainian military.

“This will allow us to reach a new quality level in training drone instructors,” Kaščiūnas believes.

Earlier, the German Economy Ministry permitted the company Donaustahl to manufacture and export MAUS drones.

German defense company Donaustahl to send its drones to Ukraine’s intelligence unit

The company stated that the new drones will be delivered to the Ukrainian Kraken unit. MAUS system can be used to attack personnel and armored vehicles. It is described as a “fully modular, economical, reliable, and easy to operate” drone, requiring minimal operator training.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts