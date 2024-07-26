Lithuania invests in combat drones, operators to learn from Ukrainian experience

Lithuania will allocate an additional €20 million this year to purchase various combat and reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles, reports LRT.

The country’s operators will train to use them utilizing combat experience from Ukrainians, reports LRT.

In July, the Defense Resource Agency under the Lithuanian Defense Ministry signed contracts with producers to purchase drones worth nearly €36 million.

“This morning, we agreed with Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė that we will allocate an additional €20 million this year for the purchase of combat drones and reconnaissance UAVs,” said Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas.

According to the official, the funds will also be directed towards training instructors and drone operators, who will gain experience from the Ukrainian military.

“This will allow us to reach a new quality level in training drone instructors,” Kaščiūnas believes.

Earlier, the German Economy Ministry permitted the company Donaustahl to manufacture and export MAUS drones.

The company stated that the new drones will be delivered to the Ukrainian Kraken unit. MAUS system can be used to attack personnel and armored vehicles. It is described as a “fully modular, economical, reliable, and easy to operate” drone, requiring minimal operator training.

