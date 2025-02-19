Support us on Patreon
Lithuania’s military support to Ukraine is set to reach €1 billion milestone this year.
Vira Kravchuk
19/02/2025
The image shows the Lithuanian and Ukrainian flags. Credit: GitanasNauseda/X
Lithuania delivers €80 million military aid package to Ukraine

Lithuania delivered a fresh shipment of military aid to Ukraine worth €80 million ($83 million), including trucks and thermal imaging sights, as part of its ongoing commitment to supporting Ukraine’s defense efforts against Russian aggression.

Lithuania views Ukraine’s resistance against Russian imperialism as crucial for its own security, as the country also borders Russia. Reports emerged claiming that Russia is building military capabilities for a potential long-term confrontation with NATO, which Lithuania and other Baltic States are members of. 

According to Lithuania’s Ministry of Defense, the country recently presented an €80 million support package at the Ramstein meeting on 12 February 2025.

This package addresses Ukraine’s most critical defense needs and represents nearly half of Lithuania’s annual commitment to Ukraine.

“With this year’s aid allocation, Lithuania’s total military support will reach the €1 billion mark,” the Ministry stated.

The 2024 support strategy focuses on several key areas: urgent battlefield requirements, including air defense systems, ammunition, drone technology, and counter-drone capabilities. 

Lithuania aims to develop its own defense industry while supporting Ukraine’s domestic weapons manufacturing through direct financing.

The Lithuanian government emphasizes the importance of co-production and collaboration with Ukrainian defense manufacturers to create a robust defense ecosystem that benefits both countries.

For example, Lithuania’s “Radarom!” campaign raised over €1 million in just one week in February to supply Ukraine with drones and anti-drone systems, with funds being allocated to both Lithuanian and Ukrainian manufacturers.

Lithuania will also participate in the Demining Coalition, which it co-leads with Iceland, along with other Capability Coalitions.

Additional support will flow through international funds and collective initiatives while Lithuania continues training Ukrainian soldiers and providing rehabilitation for wounded personnel.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion began, Lithuania has provided €769 million in military assistance to Ukraine.

In January 2025, Lithuania also delivered a military aid package to Ukraine comprising domestically produced drones, thermal imaging equipment, and five-ton telescopic loaders.

In the same month, Lithuania and Estonia announced plans to increase their defense spending to over 5% of GDP, becoming the first NATO members to commit to this threshold. This decision was in response to US President Donald Trump’s calls for NATO allies to significantly boost their defense budgets, advocating for a 5% target, which surpasses the current NATO guideline of 2%.

Earlier, NATO intelligence revealed that Russia maintains detailed plans for a potential large-scale offensive against NATO’s eastern flank, targeting Finland, Norway, and the Baltic states. These plans involve a three-pronged assault utilizing up to 600,000 troops.

NATO officials emphasized that the question is not if Russia will attack but when and where it might test the alliance’s collective defense commitments.

 

