Foreign Ministry announced that the Ukrainian Embassy in Latvia sent Bandvagn 202 articulated tracked vehicles to the Ukrainian Army.

The Bandvagn 202, designed in Sweden by Volvo company, is a high-mobility vehicle produced for personnel transportation. It has a payload capacity of one ton and can accommodate ten people.

A distinctive feature of this vehicle is its amphibious capabilities. It can travel on the water at speeds up to six km per hour, providing unparalleled off-road performance in challenging conditions, according to Militarnyi.

The all-terrain vehicles were purchased in Norway on donations from the Latvian community in Chicago and shipped by the Ukrainian Embassy in collaboration with the SOS Help for the Ukrainian Army, the Latvian volunteer organization.

“These vehicles are intended for transporting personnel and equipment in snowy conditions and marshy terrain. The Bv202 can carry ten soldiers and up to one ton of cargo,” announced the diplomatic mission.

Ukrainian Ambassador Anatolii Kutsevol expressed gratitude to the Latvian society and all citizens abroad whose donations helped equip Ukrainian defenders with the necessary combat technology.

On 28 May, Ukraine’s Air Command East said the Ukrainian military acquired modernized Buk-M1 anti-aircraft systems, now integrated with US-supplied Sea Sparrow missiles.

Earlier, the Ukrainian military decided to integrate Western RIM-7 anti-aircraft missiles into Soviet-era Buk-M1 systems due to dwindling stocks of the original 9M38 missiles.

