Russia can produce 50 Kh-101 cruise missiles per month, says Ukrainian intelligence

As of 11 November, 2024, Russia’s arsenal includes 300 Kh-101 air-launched cruise missiles.
Olena Mukhina
18/11/2024
russian kinzhal kh-101 missile warheads found lviv oblast unexploded missile's warhead telegram/dsns (1)
Unexploded Russian Kh-101 missile’s warhead, found in Lviv Oblast. Photo: Telegram/DSNS.
Andrii Yusov, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), says that as of 11 November, Russian forces have nearly 300 Kh-101 cruise missiles, according to 24 Channel.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the upcoming winter months.

Yusov reveals that Russian potential for manufacturing of Kh-101 cruise missiles remains substantial.

“According to estimates from Ukraine’s military intelligence, Russian defense industry enterprises can produce 40-50 of these missiles per month,” Yusov stated.

A Kh-101 missile is a strategic air-to-ground cruise missile with a range of up to 5,500 kilometers. Russia designed the missile to strike high-value targets with a nominal circular probable deviation of approximately seven meters, making it one of the most accurate missiles in Russia’s arsenal.

First used in combat during the Syrian civil war, it has since been deployed extensively against Ukraine since the onset of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, resulting in significant civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure.

On 17 November, Russia launched a massive strike on Ukraine, firing a total of 210 aerial targets—120 missiles and 90 drones.

Ukrainian F-16s intercept “about 10” targets in Russia’s morning missile attack, civilian death toll reaches 5

Ukraine’s Air Defense successfully destroyed 144 aerial targets, including 102 missiles and 42 drones. The strike was one of the largest in recent months. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian F-16 pilots downed approximately ten aerial targets.

In response to the massive attack, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk remarked that the coming weeks will be decisive not only for the war in Ukraine but for the collective future as well.

