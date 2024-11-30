Eng
Zelenskyy: F-16 fighters recently destroys seven cruise missiles used by Russia to attack Ukraine

Despite limited numbers, F-16 fighters have proven to be a critical asset in Ukraine’s defense against Russian missile attacks.
byMaria Tril
30/11/2024
2 minute read
F-16
F-16. Illustrative photo. Credit: Militarnyi
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in interview with Sky News that the F-16s have proven remarkably effective in intercepting cruise missiles targeting Ukrainian infrastructure.

“We have few F-16s, but they have already done a lot – they destroyed seven cruise missiles just two nights ago,” Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that while the number of fighters is limited, their impact has been significant.

The transfer of F-16s to Ukraine officially began in July 2024, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirming that jets were being delivered from Denmark and the Netherlands.

“Decisions were made, but very late,” he said, pointing to a pattern of delayed military support.

The timeline for a fully operational squadron has been delayed. A complete squadron of 20 F-16s may not be ready for deployment until spring or summer 2025 due to a shift in training focus towards younger Ukrainian cadets rather than experienced pilots

In the interview, Zelenskyy also told about the Patriot air defense systems, stressing the need for more comprehensive coverage. “Are Patriot systems effective? Yes. Are they sufficient to protect the entire energy system? No,” he added.

Ukraine has been asking for the provision of air defense system F-16 for months. Several countries agreed to transfer the aircraft in 2023. By 31 July, reports suggested the arrival of the first fighters, with The Times indicating six planes from the Netherlands.

In October, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans confirmed the delivery of the first of 24 promised F-16s, marking a significant milestone in Ukraine’s aerial defense capabilities.

