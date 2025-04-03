Denmark allocates new aid package to Ukraine worth almost $ 1bn

Denmark has approved its 25th military aid package for Ukraine, totaling 6.7 billion Danish kroner (approximately $970 million), which will provide support from 2025 through 2027, the Danish Ministry of Defense reported on 3 April.

The package, funded through the Ukraine Fund, includes air defense systems, artillery, and financial contributions for Ukraine’s Air Force.

The framework allocates 1.4 billion kroner ($203 million) from 2025 to 2027 for the purchase of artillery equipment and ammunition through allied cooperation. Additional funds target air defense, the drone coalition, and the IT coalition.

“The security situation is developing rapidly. It is therefore crucial that Denmark continues to provide massive support to Ukraine,” said Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen. “Since the war began, Denmark has been one of the leading countries in donor work. With the 25th donation package, we emphasize our support for Ukraine both in the short and long term.”

Denmark will also invest 2 billion kroner ($290 million) in Ukraine’s defense industry. Poulsen stressed the importance of this investment, noting that Ukrainian manufacturers have demonstrated their capability to produce military equipment.

In 2024, Denmark allocated 4.4 billion kroner ($5.6 million) to Ukraine’s defense industry. The Danish Ministry of Defense is now planning the distribution of funds for 2025, while coordinating with the EU and other allies to strengthen oversight and audit measures.

