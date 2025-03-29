Denmark boosts Arctic defense amid US pressure over Greenland control and Russia’s threat

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has reaffirmed that Greenland is part of NATO and called for the Alliance to bolster its security presence in the Arctic.

The statement comes amid reports that US President Donald Trump’s administration is seeking to “purchase” or establish total control over Greenland, which remains under Danish jurisdiction. US Vice President J.D. Vance has criticized Greenland’s authorities for inadequate security funding but stated that Washington has no plans to expand its military presence on the island.

“Denmark is a strong and reliable ally to all members of NATO, including in the face of the Russian threat. We have significantly increased our defense spending and have stood side by side with the US in many difficult situations over the years. The Vice President’s characterization of Denmark does not reflect reality,” Frederiksen states on social media.

She emphasizes that Denmark is now strengthening its efforts, including increased surveillance, new Arctic ships, long-range drones, and satellite capabilities.

“More resources will be added over time, and security can be reinforced more quickly if we receive the necessary support, including from the United States,” says Frederiksen.

The Danish official reiterates that NATO must significantly enhance its presence in the Arctic, as security in the region concerns both the Alliance and its Arctic members.

“Denmark stands ready—day and night—to collaborate with the United States, ensuring cooperation is grounded in international rules and the collective defense of all NATO members,” Frederiksen concludes.

