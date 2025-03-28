Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Trump now wants entire Ukrainian resource revenue in updated minerals pact offer

The new deal requires Ukraine to repay all free US aid since 2022, plus pay 4% interest per year before it can access any profits. Zelenskyy says the terms keep changing.
byYuri Zoria
28/03/2025
5 minute read
trump suspends all military aid ukraine pressuring zelenskyy peace talks president donald press conference uk pm keir starmer/youtube potus has cut off assistance following confrontational oval office meeting ukrainian volodymyr
US President Donald Trump at a press conference with UK PM Keir Starmer/YouTube screenshot
Trump now wants entire Ukrainian resource revenue in updated minerals pact offer

US President Donald Trump’s administration has proposed a new minerals deal that seeks more from Ukraine, according to three people familiar with the negotiations and a draft summary obtained by Reuters.

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, Trump is pushing Ukraine to enter talks with Russia—allegedly to end the war—while pressuring Kyiv to accept a colonial-style mineral deal granting the US exclusive access to critical resources, including rare earths. The proposed agreement targets Ukrainian deposits of graphite, titanium, lithium, and rare earth metals, vital for advanced tech and defense systems, and includes no security guarantees for Ukraine.

The revised US proposal still gives Ukraine no security guarantees, but demands that all revenue from state and private resource operations be directed to a joint investment fund.

An earlier version of Trump’s deal proposed a joint investment fund in which Ukraine would contribute 50% of profits from future state-owned natural resource extraction. It also outlined joint US–Ukraine development of the country’s mineral resources.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has led the negotiations for Washington, according to Reuters sources. The terms now on the table go far beyond those discussed before Trump’s tense late-February Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The proposal makes no mention of US ownership of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants, according to the summary—despite earlier comments from Trump, which Russia publicly dismissed.

FT: Ukraine’s officials call US minerals deal “robbery” as Washington expands demands

Trump has claimed a minerals deal could help secure a peace agreement by giving the US a financial stake in Ukraine’s future. He also frames it as a way for America to recoup part of the tens of billions in free financial and military aid sent since Russia’s invasion three years ago.

On 26 March, Zelenskyy told reporters that the US had proposed a “major” new deal and that Ukrainian officials were still reviewing its terms. Two days later, he said Washington was “constantly” changing the conditions of the proposed minerals agreement but stressed he didn’t want the US to think Kyiv opposed the deal.

Ukrainian minerals. Trump has called his proposed deal one on “rare earths,” though he likely meant critical minerals, as Ukraine lacks major rare earth reserves but holds some of the world’s largest deposits of graphite, lithium, titanium, beryllium, and uranium, all classified as critical by the US, per CNN. Map: CNN, based on Ukrainian Geological Survey, US Geological Survey, The Institute for the Study of War with AEI’s Critical Threats Project

Reuters says the proposal stipulates the following:

  • The new proposal gives the US first rights to purchase resources extracted under the agreement, according to a summary obtained by Reuters.

  • It requires Ukraine to repay all US aid provided since 2022, plus 4% annual interest, before gaining access to any profits from the joint investment fund.

  • If agreed, the joint investment fund would be governed by a five-member board of the US-appointed and two Ukrainian members.

  • Profits generated by the fund would be converted into foreign currency and transferred abroad, per the summary.

  • The fund would be managed by the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!