Denmark allocates $21 mn to Mykolaiv: funds to go toward recovery

Denmark is providing Ukraine with a new package of financial assistance. The money will go toward rebuilding Mykolaiv, Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksandr Kubrakov stated on Facebook.

Yesterday, Kubrakov met with Danish Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy Dan Jørgensen, who arrived in Kyiv on a working visit. The fourth meeting of the special Supervisory Committee was also attended by Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitalii Kim and Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych.

Denmark is allocating $21 million for the reconstruction of Mykolaiv. The package from Denmark includes projects in the agricultural sector aimed at demining agricultural land, providing cogeneration plants, as well as the reconstruction of a dormitory at Mykolaiv State Agrarian University for fire safety.

Kubrakov recalled that in spring 2023, Denmark took patronage of Mykolaiv and Mykolaiv Oblast. Since then, the country has allocated $100 million for recovery already.

With these funds, they have already purchased 44 units of special and construction equipment, 30 school and city buses, medical equipment, firefighting equipment, water towers, and water supply equipment. Emergency recovery work is underway at some sections of the CHP plant. Work is being carried out on gas and power grids, equipment is being installed.

The restoration of three neighborhoods in the city is also underway, as is the construction of shelters in at least 9 schools.

Part of Mykolaiv Oblast was occupied by Russian invaders in the first weeks of the full-scale invasion on February 2022. In the autumn of 2022, during the counteroffensive, the Ukrainian armed forces liberated the territories of Mykolaiv Oblast.

However, now the Russians often shell the frontline communities of the region, in particular Ochakiv.

