Ukrainian armed forces are set to receive additional F-16 aircraft from Denmark this year, as part of a larger commitment of 19 fighters, according to Danish officials.
byMaria Tril
16/09/2024
2 minute read
F-16
F-16. Illustrative photo. Credit: Militarnyi
Denmark to deliver batch of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine by end of 2024 – Defense Minister

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen announced that Ukraine will receive another batch of F-16 fighter jets from Denmark by the end of 2024, reports the Ritzau news agency.

F-16 fighters are vital for modernizing Ukraine’s air force amid intensified Russian attacks across Ukraine. These jets also challenge Russian air superiority and better support ground operations.

According to the statement, the exact date and number of aircraft in the new deliveries remain confidential for operational security reasons.

Poulsen said that Ukraine received the first aircraft in August of this year, and Denmark has committed to delivering 19 F-16 fighters to Kyiv.

This announcement comes amid the reports about the current status of F-16 deliveries to Ukraine. On 31 July, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on X that Ukraine had already received F-16 fighters as part of international aid from NATO allies.

Bloomberg, citing its sources, also reported on initial F-16 deliveries from NATO allies. However, the Ukrainian side has not yet confirmed that the aircraft are already in service.

The Times, referencing sources, reported that Ukraine had received six F-16 fighters from the Netherlands.

The Economist reported that the first ten F-16 fighters arrived in Ukraine on the last day of July. The publication reports that Ukraine will receive 20 American-made fighters by the end of 2024, with the remaining 79 aircraft to be delivered in batches throughout 2025.

These deliveries are part of a broader commitment from the F-16 coalition led by Denmark and the Netherlands, following the US administration’s approval for European allies to send the aircraft to Ukraine.

