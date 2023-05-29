Denmark commits additional 2.6 billion USD in military aid to Ukraine amid critical war stage

Denmark plans to increase its military aid to Ukraine with an additional $2.6 billion in funding over this year and the next, amid a critical point in the war. This move signals the Danish government’s commitment to supporting Ukraine as it navigates an intense period of war.

“The war in Ukraine is at a very critical point, with a serious situation on the battlefield, and therefore Ukraine needs all the support they can get,” said Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in an interview with DR News. She pointed out that the usage of weapons and ammunition is “unfortunately very, very high” due to the high level of aggression from the Russian side, highlighting the need for further funds.

This increased contribution comes as Denmark’s existing Ukraine aid fund, set up in March, is nearing depletion with 70% of its funds already spent.

These additional funds are earmarked for military purposes, as the Prime Minister emphasised, “This is when Ukrainians need our weapons and our support, so it is urgent.”

In addition to military support, the fund also supports civilian purposes such as immediate humanitarian efforts and long-term reconstruction projects. The fund also supports business efforts where Danish companies can assist in the reconstruction of the country.

The Prime Minister acknowledged that “there is nothing to suggest that next year will be a year of peace”, underlining the necessity of ongoing support for Ukraine. She announced that the government will allocate an additional 10.4 billion Danish kroner (about $1.6 billion) to the fund in 2024.

Frederiksen also dismissed rumors that the increased financial commitment was due to speculation about her interest in becoming NATO’s Secretary-General. She reiterated, “This is about Denmark and Denmark’s security,” highlighting that the war largely defines the amount of financial resources needed.

Denmark’s decision to commit significant additional funds to the war in Ukraine helps it meet NATO’s requirement for member states to spend 2% of their GDP on defense. This move has been welcomed by Frederiksen, who has long been an advocate for meeting this goal.

Tags: aid for Ukraine, Denmark, Ukraine-Denmark relations