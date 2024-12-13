Ukraine suspends coking coal mining near Donetsk’s Pokrovsk amid Russian advance

Ukraine’s largest mining company Metinvest has suspended operations at one of its key coking coal mining facilities near Pokrovsk due to the proximity of military operations, Ukrainian publication Fokus reports.

Russia is pushing to capture the remaining parts of Donetsk Oblast, with a focus on Pokrovsk. The city’s strategic value lies in its role as a logistics and transport hub for Ukrainian forces, crucial for supporting operations on the eastern front. The loss of the Pokrovsk mine could lead to a significant decrease in steel production and increase production costs for steelmakers.

According to Metinvest’s press service, the company has halted work at its coal mining site in Pishchane near Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, where Vertical Shaft No. 3 of the Pokrovsk coal complex and administrative facilities are located. The company has evacuated essential personnel and their families from the site.

The facility is part of Ukraine’s largest coking coal mine and specializes in producing high-quality coking coal essential for steel production. Other key Metinvest facilities continue to operate, the company states.

“Metinvest is closely monitoring the security situation around the city and industrial sites in cooperation with Pokrovsk City Military Administration and Armed Forces of Ukraine representatives,” the company’s statement reads. “Decisions regarding the continuation of work at all industrial sites will be made considering the evolving conditions at the front. The full impact of the work suspension at the Pishchane coal site is currently being assessed.”

