Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Danish Foreign Minister: Ukrainian military can use Danish weapons in Russia

Denmark’s foreign minister said that Ukrainian forces can use Danish-supplied weapons on Russian territory, citing the rules of war.
byMaria Tril
19/08/2024
1 minute read
Denmarks-foreign-minister
Denmark’s foreign minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen. Credit: UNN
Danish Foreign Minister: Ukrainian military can use Danish weapons in Russia

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) may use Danish-supplied weapons on Russian territory during an offensive in the Kursk Oblast.

This stance aligns with a previous joint declaration by Denmark and Norway and echoes similar sentiments expressed by German Finance Minister Christian Lindner. These statements from European officials suggest a growing acceptance among some NATO allies of Ukraine’s potential use of Western-supplied weapons for strikes within Russian borders.

Rasmussen said that Denmark’s support for Ukraine remains unchanged. “Defending oneself may well include invading the aggressor’s territory. If you attack the attacker’s infrastructure or military facilities as part of this, entirely within the rules of war,” the minister said.

He further clarified that the use of Danish weapons on Russian soil is also within these rules. “You cannot set a restriction that weapons can only be used on Ukrainian territory,” Rasmussen explained.

This statement follows a joint declaration by Denmark and Norway in May, expressing no objection to strikes on Russian territory using weapons provided as part of their military aid to Ukraine.

In a related development, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner commented on the UAF’s Kursk operation and the use of Western weapons on Russian territory. He said that all German weapons were transferred under Ukraine’s responsibility, “defending itself against an aggressor and exercising its right to self-defense.”

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts