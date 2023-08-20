Denmark confirms plans to donate 19 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine (updated)

Following an announcement by Dutch PM Mark Rutte that the Netherlands and Denmark will transfer the F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, the Danish Ministry of Defense confirmed Denmark’s intentions to donate the F-16s.

The ministry said in a statement on 20 August that after establishing the joint coalition on F16-training of the Ukrainian pilots, the “natural next step” will be “the transfer of F-16 fighter aircrafts. Donation of aircrafts will be vital for efforts related to ensuring Ukraine a fully functional F-16 capability.”

“We agree to transfer F-16 aircrafts to Ukraine and the Ukrainian Air Force in close cooperation with the US and other partners, when the conditions for such a transfer are met. Conditions include, but are not limited to, successfully selected, tested and trained Ukrainian F-16 personnel as well as necessary authorizations, infrastructure and logistics,” the statement reads.

The Danish Defense Ministry also says that in parallel with these efforts, “we aim to broaden our coalition and we invite other interested nations to participate.”

Denmark plans to donate 19 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, according to Danish PM Mette Frederiksen, who said it during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Earlier, the US approved sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from Denmark and the Netherlands to Ukraine as soon as pilot training is completed.

