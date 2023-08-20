Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Dutch PM Rutte: Netherlands, Denmark commit to deliver F-16 jets to Ukraine

Dutch PM Rutte says the Netherlands and Denmark will supply the F-16 fighter jets. The Netherlands has 42 F-16s available, but it is yet unknown how many of them will be donated.
byYuri Zoria
20/08/2023
1 minute read
F16 combat fighter jet to ukraine
A F-16 fighter jet. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The Netherlands and Denmark have said they will definitely give F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine once conditions for the transfer have been met, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on 20 August as Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited his country, according to Reuters.

The Dutch PM said that the Netherlands has 42 F-16s available in all, but it is too early to say if his country will donate all of them.

“Today we can announce that the Netherlands and Denmark commit to the transfer of F-16 Aircraft to Ukraine and the Ukrainian Air Force, including cooperation with the United States and other partners once the conditions for such a transfer have been met,” Rutte said in a joint press conference with Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy called the deal a “breakthrough agreement” and noted that the exact number of aircraft will be discussed “a little later.”

Earlier the US approved sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from Denmark and the Netherlands to Ukraine as soon as pilot training is completed.

