Russian KABs have received an upgrade, increasing range and improving flight correction

The Russian UMPC system (Universal Planning and Correction Module), which is installed on conventional free-fall bombs to convert them into glide bombs with flight correction capabilities, has received a new version.

The upgraded UMPC could represent a significant enhancement to Russia’s aerial bombing capabilities, potentially extending the range and effectiveness of their conventional bombs. This development could have important implications, as it may allow for more precise and longer-range strikes while reducing the risk to aircraft and pilots. It would provide Russian Armed Forces with the opportunity to conduct safer attacks or deliver deeper strikes with the same level of risk.

As reported by Defense Express, this version features a larger wing span, which extends to the tail area of the bomb when folded.

Meanwhile, the wing was previously shorter. The updated UMPC now allows for longer flight distances.

It took six months for Russia to implement the new product. However, it is currently unknown how widespread the product has become in the Russian Armed Forces. Meanwhile, the extent to which the range of Russian so-called KABs has increased remains in question.

Defense Express notes that the previous version of UMPC already allowed attacks at a range of about 60-65 km from high-altitude flight mode, although Russia claims a range of 80 km. The actual increase in range of the new UMPC version is unknown.

