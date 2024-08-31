Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russian KABs have received an upgrade, increasing range and improving flight correction

Russia has upgraded its Universal Planning and Correction Module (UMPC) system. This enhancement to the UMPC, which converts conventional free-fall bombs into guided glide bombs, potentially increases the range and effectiveness of Russian aerial strikes.
byBenjamin Looijen
31/08/2024
1 minute read
KAB-500Kr, illustrative image. Photo via Wikimedia.
KAB-500Kr, illustrative image. Photo via Wikimedia.
Russian KABs have received an upgrade, increasing range and improving flight correction

The Russian UMPC system (Universal Planning and Correction Module), which is installed on conventional free-fall bombs to convert them into glide bombs with flight correction capabilities, has received a new version.

The upgraded UMPC could represent a significant enhancement to Russia’s aerial bombing capabilities, potentially extending the range and effectiveness of their conventional bombs. This development could have important implications, as it may allow for more precise and longer-range strikes while reducing the risk to aircraft and pilots. It would provide Russian Armed Forces with the opportunity to conduct safer attacks or deliver deeper strikes with the same level of risk.

As reported by Defense Express, this version features a larger wing span, which extends to the tail area of the bomb when folded.

Meanwhile, the wing was previously shorter. The updated UMPC now allows for longer flight distances.

It took six months for Russia to implement the new product. However, it is currently unknown how widespread the product has become in the Russian Armed Forces. Meanwhile, the extent to which the range of Russian so-called KABs has increased remains in question.

Defense Express notes that the previous version of UMPC already allowed attacks at a range of about 60-65 km from high-altitude flight mode, although Russia claims a range of 80 km. The actual increase in range of the new UMPC version is unknown.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts