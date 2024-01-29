Log Out
British Intel reveals massive Russian tank losses in Ukraine 

Russian Ground Forces have lost more tanks in Ukraine over the past two years than the largest European armies have at their disposal, according to British Intelligence.
bySerge Havrylets
29/01/2024
2 minute read
T-72B3M tanks of Russia's 126th Coastal Brigade based in occupied Crimea outfitted with special cage armor intended to protect from Javelin anti-tank missiles supplied to Ukraine by the United States. Photo from Russian social media
Russian army suffered the loss of more than 7,000 tanks and armored combat vehicles since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, British Intelligence reported in its daily update on the Russo-Ukrainian war on 29 January.

From 24 February 2022 to 25 January 2024, Russian Ground Forces likely lost approximately 2,600 main battle tanks and 4,900 other armored combat vehicles in Ukraine, British Intel reported.

At the same time, Russian losses of tanks and armored vehicles decreased last year compared to the first year of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russian Ground Forces lost around 40% fewer vehicles in 2023 than in 2022, according to British Intel.

“It is highly likely that the reduction in armored vehicle attrition rates was due to the increasingly positional nature of the conflict in 2023 and because Russia spent a significant proportion of the year in a defensive posture,” British Intel’s update stated.

Since October 2023, when Russian Ground Forces have been on the offensive in eastern Ukraine, Russian armored vehicle losses skyrocketed, according to British Intel. Over the past four months, Russian Ground Forces have likely lost up to 365 main battle tanks and 700 armored combat vehicles but achieved minor territorial gains, British Intel reported.

However, according to British Intel, Russia can probably generate (manufacture and repair) around 100 main battle tanks each month and retains the capacity to replenish battlefield losses partially. Russia can continue the current offensive activity “for the foreseeable future,” the British Intel concluded.

Russia runs out of tanks as war intensifies

The Russian army is running out of tanks rapidly due to heavy losses in Ukraine. According to the Military Balance, Russia had about 3,000 T-80 main battle tanks in storage as of 2021, a year before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began.

Significantly increased Russian tank losses on the battlefield during the Avdiivka offensive in the Donetsk Oblast (eastern Ukraine) are confirmed by several independent OSINT analysts who document Ukrainian and Russian military equipment losses based on photo and videographic evidence. Russian losses far exceed the rate of tank production and repair.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
