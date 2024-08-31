Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

UK intel: Russia creating volunteer units to counter Ukraine in Kursk Oblast while prioritizing Pokrovsk axis

UK intelligence reports Russia is creating a new volunteer unit in response to recent Ukrainian incursions into Kursk Oblast. Analysts doubt the unit’s immediate effectiveness, as Russia’s military focus remains on Pokrovsk.
byBenjamin Looijen
31/08/2024
2 minute read
Russian soldiers, illustrative image. Photo via Wikimedia.
Russian soldiers, illustrative image. Photo via Wikimedia.
UK intel: Russia creating volunteer units to counter Ukraine in Kursk Oblast while prioritizing Pokrovsk axis

Defence Intelligence, the UK military intelligence service, reports that Russia is assembling volunteer units to counter the Ukrainian advance in the Kursk Oblast.

This development highlights Russia’s growing concern over Ukrainian advances since the Ukrainian incursion in the Kursk Oblast started on 6 August, and its struggle to maintain adequate defenses along its border regions. The creation of volunteer units underscores Moscow’s manpower challenges and its shift towards a more defensive posture in certain areas.

As reported by the intelligence service on 30 August, the Russian Kursk Oblast Administration announced on 24 August the creation of the BARS-Kursk volunteer unit. Prospective recruits are promised that they will serve only within the Kursk Oblast in Russia on a six-month contract.

The intelligence service notes that BARS (Combat Army Reserve of the Country) units were first established in 2021, initially intended to provide the Russian MOD with a cadre of active reservists with a high level of readiness and training.

Since March 2022, volunteers have been able to join BARS units for short-term service. BARS units are predominantly light infantry formations which lack integrated artillery or armored vehicles. There are now over 30 BARS units across Russia.

Analysts at the British intelligence agency argue that the creation of the BARS-Kursk volunteer unit is almost certainly a Russian response to the Ukrainian incursion into the Kursk Oblast.

It is unlikely that the volunteer unit will be set up and able to support any Russian military activity in the Kursk Oblast over the next month. Although it is likely attempting to build its forces in the Kursk Oblast, Russia is currently prioritizing the Pokrovsk axis in eastern Ukraine.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts