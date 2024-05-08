Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

British Defense Ministry: Russian forces adapt Kh-101 missile for “greater effect”

British intelligence has assessed the Russian military’s modification of its premier Kh-101 air-launched cruise missile as a concerning development.
byMaria Tril
08/05/2024
1 minute read
Kh-101/102.
Kh-101/102. Credit: Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance
British Defense Ministry: Russian forces adapt Kh-101 missile for “greater effect”

The British Defense Ministry reported on 8 May that the Long-Range Aviation Command of the Russian Aerospace Forces installed a second warhead on the Kh-101/Kh-102 air-launched cruise missile. The Russian army has already adopted the new version of the missile.

The Long-Range Aviation Command of the Russian Aerospace Forces reportedly has been trying to modify its systems and tactics throughout the war against Ukraine.

According to the British Defense Ministry, such a way Russia seeks to expand its capabilities to achieve “greater effect” as many missiles are intercepted by Ukrainian air defense systems.

In addition, Moscow wants to use older missiles, as the VKS exhausted more modern systems in the early days of the war, the Defense Ministry said.

The UK Intelligence indicates that this latest modification of the missile has probably halved the range of the Kh-101/Kh-102, but analysts say Russia does not need its full range.

The second warhead was designed for increased fragmentation at the target. This will likely make the system more effective in striking non-hardened targets, the British intelligence reported.

Russia often uses Kh-101/Kh-102 missiles in its massive attacks against Ukraine. Overnight into 8 May, the Russian military launched 45 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aviation aircraft.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Related Posts