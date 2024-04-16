Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

British Defense Ministry: Russian military struggles to shield factories from Ukraine’s drone attacks

According to the British Defense Ministry, Ukrainian UAV tactics and frequent attacks “continue to cause problems for Russian forces” on the frontlines.
byMaria Tril
16/04/2024
1 minute read
Ukrainian intel: No Western weapons used in Russia's Tatarstan attack
The aftermath of a drone strike in Tatarstan, Russia. Photo: https://t.me/ostorozhno_novosti
British Defense Ministry: Russian military struggles to shield factories from Ukraine’s drone attacks

The British Defense Ministry reported on 16 April that Ukrainian drone attacks “demonstrate the ability of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to reach deep into Russia, evade Russian air defense, and locate any supporting functions of the war.”

According to the British Defense Ministry, Ukrainian UAV tactics and frequent attacks “continue to cause problems for Russian forces” on the frontlines.

On 2 April, the Ukrainian Armed Forces targeted a factory in the Tatarstan Region of Russia, approximately 800 miles from the Ukrainian border.

The facility has been operating since July 2023 and is known to construct Iranian Shahed style drones, which Russia utilises to launch attacks against Ukraine, the UK intel reports.

The regional head of Tatarstan subsequently said, “No one will protect us but ourselves,” indicating a fear around such attacks deep inside Russia.

The British assessment suggests that “Russian MOD are struggling to protect such facilities and are likely content to balance the risk to sites staffed by civilians in favor of maintaining their focus on the frontline.”

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Related Posts