British Defense Ministry: Russian military struggles to shield factories from Ukraine’s drone attacks

The British Defense Ministry reported on 16 April that Ukrainian drone attacks “demonstrate the ability of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to reach deep into Russia, evade Russian air defense, and locate any supporting functions of the war.”

According to the British Defense Ministry, Ukrainian UAV tactics and frequent attacks “continue to cause problems for Russian forces” on the frontlines.

On 2 April, the Ukrainian Armed Forces targeted a factory in the Tatarstan Region of Russia, approximately 800 miles from the Ukrainian border.

The facility has been operating since July 2023 and is known to construct Iranian Shahed style drones, which Russia utilises to launch attacks against Ukraine, the UK intel reports.

The regional head of Tatarstan subsequently said, “No one will protect us but ourselves,” indicating a fear around such attacks deep inside Russia.

The British assessment suggests that “Russian MOD are struggling to protect such facilities and are likely content to balance the risk to sites staffed by civilians in favor of maintaining their focus on the frontline.”

