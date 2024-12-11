Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

UK intel: Ukraine constrains Russian Navy, but Black Sea Fleet maintains strike power

The situation in the Black Sea demonstrates how Ukraine’s strategy has reshaped but not eliminated the maritime threat, as Russian forces adapt their tactics under pressure.
byBenjamin Looijen
11/12/2024
1 minute read
A Ukrainian serviceman on a vessel, illustrative image. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
A Ukrainian serviceman on a vessel, illustrative image. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
UK intel: Ukraine constrains Russian Navy, but Black Sea Fleet maintains strike power

The overall tempo of maritime operations in the Black Sea remains low. Ukraine continues to be successful in restricting Russian maritime operations to the eastern Black Sea.

Despite Ukraine’s continued success in constraining Russian naval operations and threatening Black Sea Fleet infrastructure, Russia maintains a significant strike capability from the eastern Black Sea. This complex dynamic shows how Ukraine’s aggressive naval strategy has reshaped but not eliminated the maritime threat, while Russian forces have adapted their tactics.

As reported by the British Ministry of Defense, the Russian Federation Navy’s perception of the threat of attack from Ukraine is evident through their frequent dispersal training and anti-Uncrewed Surface Vessel/Uncrewed Aerial Vehicle exercises in and around Novorossiysk.

Ukraine continues to undermine the credibility of the Russian Black Sea Fleet by seeking to target naval infrastructure and vessels in the Black Sea.

However, this has not nullified the danger of attacks from the Black Sea entirely. British military analysts also note that the massed missile attack on 28 November 2024 targeting critical national infrastructure in several oblasts of Ukraine included launches from Russian vessels operating in the Black Sea.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported 28 land-attack cruise missiles were fired, and that their air-defense system was able to intercept a high percentage of incoming weapons systems fired from both Russian vessels and Russian long range aviation.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts